State of the Union 2026: Are we still one nation under God?

Blaze Media fans, mark your calendars! Tomorrow night, President Trump will deliver the 2026 State of the Union address. The speech starts at 9 p.m. ET, but we’ve got an entire evening planned just for you.

With pre- and post-speech shows featuring some of our top talent, including Allie Beth Stuckey, Stu Burguiere, Steve Deace, and more of your favorite BlazeTV hosts, this is an event you don’t want to miss.

The SOTU goes way deeper than mere policy updates. Virtue, sovereignty, and constitutional limits — these are the pillars that must stand if we’re to survive as a nation.

While many will be reacting to the speech, Blaze Media will be asking the questions that matter most: Are we still one nation under God? Are we strengthening families? Preserving liberty? Living with moral responsibility?

We’re diving into the full gamut of issues: the housing crisis and its impact on family formation, immigration and national sovereignty, the limits and proper role of government, and other critical topics.

Don’t miss out! Join us for the pre-show at 7:30 p.m. ET as our hosts set the stage for what’s sure to be a historic speech, and stick around for our 10 p.m. ET post-show, where the hosts will dissect Trump’s address and field personal questions from BlazeTV subscribers.

Don’t have a BlazeTV subscription yet? Join today with code SOTU40 for $40 off, and get full access to tomorrow’s SOTU event — pre-show, speech, post-analysis, live backstage commentary during the address, and a chance to ask our hosts questions!

We’re fired up to watch history unfold with you. Join us live for the full Blaze Media breakdown, and let’s unpack it all together!

If you aren’t ready to subscribe to BlazeTV yet, be sure to set your notifications to watch our limited free stream here: