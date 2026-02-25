Steve Deace: ‘3 money lines’ from President Trump’s 2026 State of the Union

In his State of the Union address last night, President Trump delivered a record-breaking, nearly two-hour speech touting a dramatic "turnaround for the ages" under his leadership, claiming the U.S. is now "bigger, better, richer, and stronger than ever before," with a "roaring" economy featuring falling inflation, lower gas prices and mortgage rates, rising incomes, and a secure border with zero illegal entries in recent months.

He also highlighted immigration crackdowns, defended tariffs, warned Iran against nuclear ambitions while preferring diplomacy, proposed initiatives like universal 401(k)-style retirement access and barring institutional home-buying, and honored veterans and the Olympic hockey team, while taking jabs at Democrats and past administrations and projecting national revival ahead of midterms.

But amid the gamut of issues the president covered, BlazeTV host Steve Deace says there were three critical lines — and it was Democrats who ironically teed them up.

“Take it from someone who spent a year trying to fight Donald Trump in the 2016 primary as a strategist for the Ted Cruz campaign. Do not give Donald Trump a foil,” he laughs.

“That's like handing Popeye spinach. That's like Hulk Hogan hulkin’ up in the ring. Do not give Trump a foil, okay? And [Democrats] did that tonight.”

In response to Democrats’ behavior — sitting stoically, refusing to stand when Iryna Zarutska’s mother was honored, and even heckling in some cases — Trump threw zinger after zinger, drawing big Republican applause.

“I thought there were three money lines in this speech,” says Deace.

“Democrats are for illegal aliens; I'm for America.” “Democrats don’t want voter ID because they have to cheat to win elections.” “We're going to ban child gender mutilation surgeries all over America.”

“Without question, this is the kind of vision-casting our side desperately needed tonight to get back on message, to get back on mission, and I think this is exactly what the doctor ordered.”

