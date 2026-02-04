‘American citizens need not apply’: US companies ILLEGALLY hiring ONLY visa workers?

Americans are being rejected for jobs in their own country. It’s because they’re U.S. citizens.

“We have laws to protect people from discrimination, equal protection violations, in job postings. These companies are literally saying 'we are not going to hire United States citizens,'” Gonzales explains, horrified.

“We need a million citizen journalists to get this under control. It’s a big problem, and it needs to be stopped," she says, before pointing out a recent LinkedIn post that shows a position available for an "Azure cloud engineer” in Dallas, Texas.

In the posting, it also says “H-4-EAD Only.”

“And then it says, ‘Please share the resumes if you’re interested,’” Gonzales says, pointing out that the grammar is bad.

“Now, H-4s are dependent visas for spouses and unmarried children who are under 21. But for dependents or spouses of H-1Bs, H-2A,s and H-2Bs — H-3 as well, I believe — visa holders. So an H-1B can come in and they have strict work requirements, but they can come in with the H-4,” she says.

While the H-4 cannot initially work, the H-4 holder can apply for an employment authorization document.

“This is the whole scheme. You get in, you get to bring your whole family. You bring your whole family. You bring your children. Then your children need to be taught by another H-1B, and then that H-1B brings their family in, and then they bring their children,” Gonzales explains.

“It is just a reoccurring, never-ending cycle,” she says, pointing out that there are many more job postings that “very blatantly” state they will “only accept visa holders.”

“American citizens need not apply. I mean, did you ever think that you would be at a place in America — in the United States of America — where you would see job postings on one of the largest job websites in the entire world ... LinkedIn, where it literally says, ‘Oh, you’re a citizen of this country. You don’t need to apply. We don’t really care that we’re breaking the law,’” she continues.

“I never thought in a million years they would be doing this out in plain sight,” she says. “But here it is.”

