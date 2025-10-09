Islamic takeover of Texas? They don’t want you to see this

As if the 402-acre Muslim compound called “EPIC City” just north of Dallas-Fort Worth in Texas wasn’t enough, the sleepy little town of Murphy, Texas, is now being targeted by Islamists intent on spreading their ideology.

“There is a residential neighborhood called Oasis Springs Manor. And if you move to Oasis Springs Manor, you can now live on streets such as Al Maun Drive,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says, explaining that the new street name is a reference to a passage or section in the Quran.

Another street is named Sadiq Drive, which is a reference to Jafar al-Sadiq, the sixth imam.

“A man who many Muslim writers credit for proclaiming the principle that whatever was contrary to the Quran should be rejected despite whatever evidence might support it,” Gonzales explains.

Osman Drive, another new street, is a nod to the former sultan of the Ottoman Empire.

“Now, remember, the Ottoman Empire used the concept of jihad or holy war to expand Islam into non-Muslim territories. Like, they were really big on that,” Gonzales says, before introducing the street Syed Drive.

Syed Drive “signifies a Muslim descendant of their prophet Muhammad.”

“And remember, Muhammad is a dude who married a child, had slaves. I’m sorry, you’re supposed to call them concubines. That’s the more PC way of saying that. Okay, so that’s what he had. I believe he consummated his child marriage when she was 9. Other than that, though, great guy,” Gonzales says.

“So that neighborhood has gotten the city to go along with naming their streets those names. Now, that’s sending quite a message, isn’t it? That neighborhood is sending quite the message. And the message is ‘We are not assimilating. … We are going to bring Islam everywhere’ because remember, that’s the whole freaking goal,” she continues.

Near this neighborhood is land owned by the Islamic Association of Murphy, where they’re also now building a 32,000-square-foot mosque.

“Now, the way that they have been able to build this mosque is because they purchased several lots of land that had homes on the land. They just demolished the homes. … They posted pictures on their website of all these homes just being ripped out from the ground, the yards, the trees, all of it, so that they can build a mosque there,” Gonzales explains.

“Oh, and by the way, when the city approved the mosque, the city said, ‘Okay, you guys are going to be responsible for the road repairs in the area,’ and the mosque threw this big fit. But when you read from the website for the mosque, it’s interesting, guys, because they boast that they worked with the mayor to reduce the share of the road improvement cost by the mosque from $800,000 to $396,000,” she continues.

“They just have to tell you how much the city is spending to just be a sitting duck,” she adds.

