Sara Gonzales: Sharia law is already illegal — so now ban halal meat

While Texas politicians are adamant about banning Sharia law in Texas, BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales points out that it’s actually not necessary — because Islamic practices are already illegal in America.

“Sharia is already against the law. The way that they govern is already against the law. Islamic law is not the U.S. Constitution. Islamic law is not Texas law. That’s very obvious. You’re not allowed to amputate someone’s hand for stealing,” Gonzales explains.

“Can’t stone a woman to death because she was unfaithful. They can do that there. You can’t do that over here. You can’t throw someone off a building because they’re gay. They do that over there. Not so much over here. You’re not allowed to kill Christians because you think they’re infidels. Like, that’s why Islam isn't compatible with our country,” she continues.

And Gonzales has made it her “personal goal” to do “whatever is necessary to make the state of Texas the most unfriendly, unwelcoming state to Islam, because it is not here to be friendly or welcoming to us.”

What she actually believes would be “key to stopping the Islamic takeover” is halal meat.

“So in the Quran, you have halal and haram. … Halal means, basically, allowed, permissible. So halal is allowed. Haram is not allowed. Okay? So one’s good, one’s bad,” Gonzales explains.

“And generally, Muslims are only supposed to eat halal food and halal-certified meat,” she continues, noting that pork is one meat considered “haram.”

“And it can only be certified halal if the slaughterer, who has to be Muslim, if the slaughterer participates in this Islamic prayer ritual while he slits the throat of the animal, and it has to hit arteries, and it’s this whole big thing that they have to let the animal bleed out entirely,” she says.

“Now, the thing is, is that animals in this country have to be stunned before slaughter. So they do this so that the animal can’t feel the pain. It’s supposed to be more humane — except there’s a religious exemption, obviously for Muslims or any other religion who want to take that up,” she continues.

“That is why I’m asking Republicans: If you are serious about stopping the Islamic invasion, ban halal meat. Just do it. Ban it,” she adds.

