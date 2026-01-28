The H-1B scam is worse than you think: ‘They took YOUR job’

The H-1B visa program is being sold as a "skills shortage solution,” but it is really just one of the largest ways that people are taking advantage of our immigration system.

“We’ve got to figure out how to get this under control. We’ve got to figure out how to ... stop being taken advantage of. And it needs to stop,” BlazeTV host Sara Gonzales says on “Come and Take it.”

“The fact of the matter is that we need to stop immigration. We need to put a moratorium on immigration, on H-1B visas, for as long as it takes in order to get our country back. That’s all there is to it. I’m not beholden to people across the world. I don’t need to make sure that they feel good about it,” she continues.

“They are taking American jobs, and they are changing our communities,” she says. “At the crux of that problem is obviously the H-1B visa.”

And the H-1B visa might seem like a drop in the bucket compared to illegal immigration, but it is a much bigger deal than Americans are led to believe.

“It is hundreds of thousands of people — if not in the millions at this point — that we have allowed into our state, into our country, on this H-1B visa,” Gonzales says, pointing out that we are supposed to only be allowing the brightest minds — the most specialized workers — into our country on this visa.

“Unfortunately, people are now ... using the H-1B visa, coming over, taking American jobs, taking away American labor, taking away American salaries, sometimes exporting those salaries across wherever they came from — across the world — in remittances,” Gonzales explains.

“That money that they’re being paid isn’t actually being put back into the American economy, which is a problem. And they’re taking American housing, which is of course driving up the price of housing for Americans — for actual Americans, for actual Texans,” she continues, noting that Texas is at the top for states accepting all these visas.

And after digging a little deeper, the situation in Texas is worse than one might think.

“I literally just picked at random several different cities in the state of Texas, and I went through some of the employers, and I found some of these jobs and how much these people are being paid to take a job away from a Texan,” Gonzales says.

“Let me give you this one,” she continues. “Dallas ISD — that means taxpayer money. Dallas taxpayer money is being used to pay these H-1B visa jobs. You tell me if this could never be filled by a Texan. It could never be filled by an American. We only need the super-duper smart immigrants to come and take these jobs that no Texan could ever do.”

The H-1B job listing is for a middle-school math teacher and advertises a salary of $62,000 a year.

“A high-school science teacher, $70,000 a year. H-1B visa. They took your job. A regular average American could qualify for that job with a certification,” Gonzales says, adding, “They took it from you.”

Want more from Sara Gonzales?

To enjoy more of Sara's no-holds-barred takes on news and culture, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.