Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy OUT. Deion Sanders next in line?

After five seasons that included three playoff appearances but still no Super Bowl shots, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones announced that the team would be parting ways with head coach Mike McCarthy.

Jason Whitlock thinks Colorado Buffaloes coach Deion Sanders might just be perfect for the job.

According to an inside source Jason knows, rumors are already swirling around Deion’s potential departure from the Buffaloes now that his two sons have finished their last season and are headed to the NFL.

“Fearless” contributor Steve Kim is hoping Whitlock is right. He would love nothing more than to see Coach Prime wear the Dallas star.

“If Jerry wants to get the regular, average, garden-variety coach,” Sanders probably isn’t the answer, he says. But if he wants someone “that's going to be fun and intriguing and a great storyline,” Sanders would fit the bill.

“In fact, you know what? Make a trade up — trade Micah Parsons for a bunch of draft choices to get Shedeur,” he adds.

“Shedeur doesn’t have that kind of leverage,” counters Jason, adding that “the only leverage Shedeur has … [is] Deion.”

“It’s like LeBron with Bronny. No one was drafting Bronny other than the Lakers,” he says. “Deion would make it very crystal clear that … [Shedeur] is only going to show up to play in a Cowboys uniform.”

“The Cowboys could take Shedeur, Deion would have his boy,” and the Cowboys “could try to move on from Dak Prescott,” he adds, noting that sports media critics, like Shannon Sharpe and Stephen A. Smith, will certainly be “campaigning for Deion to take over the Cowboys job.”

It might even be a “smart move” for Deion. If he can “put up with Jerry” and be successful, eventually “he’d end up having more leverage than Jerry,” Jason speculates. “Maybe it’s a match made in heaven and hell.”

