Did Jason Whitlock just AGREE with LeBron James?!

In case you weren’t aware, Jason Whitlock is no fan of LeBron James. In fact, he heavily blames the Lakers' power forward for ushering in the NBA’s toxic “player empowerment movement” that popularized team-hopping in search of championships. James’ pandering to the woke left only served to intensify Jason’s scrutiny.

In a strange turn of events, however, Jason finds himself actually agreeing with James on one subject.

When Doug Gottlieb, the head men's basketball coach at the University of Wisconsin Green Bay, was asked back in the summer of 2024 if James’ son, Bronny James, was good enough to start for his team, he gave the following answer:

“He would compete to start, but while I like how he moves the ball and defends, he wouldn’t be my point, and my wings are bigger, and without seeing him with us, I think it would be hard for him to start TBH.”

Fast-forward several months, and now Green Bay is having an abysmal season.

LeBron, seeing an opportunity to troll his son’s naysayer, responded to the team’s record with the following statement:

“I gotta defend LeBron James,” Jason admits. “I have zero problem with LeBron clapping back months later now that the results are in.”

He also thinks Gottlieb is making a mistake by being both a college basketball coach and the host of a talk radio show.

“It's going to lead to things like this little beef between serious basketball influencers,” he says, noting that these kinds of verbal scuffles distract from coaching.

Even if Gottlieb’s scouting report on Bronny was accurate, his focus should be on Green Bay, which is currently in the throes of a “major rebuilding effort.”

Doug has “got to step away from the radio show and focus on this rebuilding job,” says Jason.

“If I was him, I might just go back to being a talk show host. You win every game there,” jokes "Fearless" contributor Steve Kim.

