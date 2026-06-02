Jason Whitlock: Is gay 'Pride Month' dead? And should 'black pride' be the next target?

As Pride Month begins, BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has noticed the usual Pride celebrations are much quieter — and Shemeka Michelle and Bryson Gray agree that America’s cultural landscape may be shifting.

But while it’s less prominent, “Pride” is still alive and well.

“I saw that it was trending ‘Pride Month’ over X. And I went and I saw so many sports organizations just saying happy Pride Month. And I’m thinking this is where men are supposed to be dominant, or straight men are supposed to be dominant. Yet, they’re giving all of this praise to gay sex. And it is very frustrating,” Michelle says.

“But I did look to see Target hasn’t said anything as of yet. Walmart hasn’t said anything as of yet. So some of these big corporations that had these huge displays in 2023 ... they aren’t doing that now,” she continues.

Bryson Gray also thinks we’ve made “progress.”

“I can just tell you that from my own career, I think culturally it’s more acceptable to criticize and call out the LGBT. So progress, yes. Have we killed it? No, sir,” Gray says.

While the obsession with Pride Month appears to be fading, Whitlock asks if Black History Month and black pride should be tackled next.

“I think black history is just simply a part of American history wherever it fits. So I get the separation because of the history of this country. So I’m not going to say I’m against Black History Month, but I do think it should just be a part of American history,” Gray answers.

“And I think racial idolatry is a problem and that does stem from pride obviously,” he adds.

“Yeah, I hope that we can get rid of black pride,” Michelle chimes in. “I’m sick of seeing it. I was just saying I hate the term ‘black love.’ I don’t like ‘black girl magic,’ ‘black boy joy,’ ‘black excellence.’ I don’t want any of those things.”

“I don’t want to have ‘black love.’ I just want to have love. I want to cultivate it and learn how to love like God told us what love is,” she adds.

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