Jason Whitlock CALLS OUT Pat McAfee over Caitlin Clark

In 2024, Pat McAfee made a controversial statement about WNBA superstar Caitlin Clark — calling her a slur while complimenting her.

“There’s one white bitch for the Indiana team who is a superstar, and it is because she stayed in Iowa and put an entire state on her back and took a program from nothing to a multiple-year success story,” McAfee said on his show.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock has watched as the disrespect for Clark because of the color of her skin and superstar status has only grown — and he believes it's time for big names like McAfee to step up and defend her.

“I’m disappointed with someone like Pat McAfee,” Whitlock says.

“And I’m saying this today trying to inspire him. He’s based right there in Indianapolis. He’s talked about Caitlin Clark previously. He has all the power and leverage at ESPN. He can say whatever the hell he wants and has previously on Caitlin Clark,” he explains.

“But you know what Pat? We need more than you being on ESPN calling Caitlin Clark a 'white bitch' as you did previously,” he continues.

“You didn’t say it in a negative way, but you said it. We need more than that. We need you to draw a line in the sand and say, ‘Hey man, whatever the Fever got going on here ... the Stephanie White liberation army, this group of angry lesbian feminists that are running the Indiana Fever organization,’ you need to call them out,” he adds.

And Whitlock points out that Clark herself has “Stockholm syndrome” and “can’t speak for herself,” which is why someone like McAfee needs to step up and tell “Indianapolis and Indiana Fever fans, ‘Stay out of that arena until they clean out this left-wing alphabet mafia garbage.’”

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