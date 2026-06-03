Jason Whitlock unmasks the 6 women destroying Caitlin Clark’s WNBA career

According to BlazeTV’s Jason Whitlock, Caitlin Clark — the Indiana Fever superstar who’s created more hype around women’s basketball than any player in the league’s history — is being intentionally sabotaged. Jealousy and ideological opposition to what Clark represents as a white heterosexual is fueling what he believes is a covert scheme to destroy her professional basketball career.

On this episode of “Fearless,” Whitlock exposes six women he claims are running the anti-Clark campaign.

Whitlock’s “Caitlin Clark Six” includes the following Indiana Fever officials:

Lin Dunn – senior adviser

Kelly Krauskopf – president

Amber Cox – chief operating officer and general manager

Stephanie White – head coach

Briann January – assistant coach

Karima Christmas-Kelly – assistant coach

“This little cabal has been together for years and years and years,” says Whitlock. “They have no interest in helping Caitlin Clark become the greatest player in WNBA history.”

He believes that instead of building a successful team around her, the Fever is trying to “transition Caitlin Clark socially, and if necessary, completely out of the league.”

This, he speculates, has caused her “mental health issues” that are impacting her on and off the court.

“She's second-guessing herself physically, mentally, her jump shot, everything about herself, her lifestyle,” says Whitlock.

He believes head coach Stephanie White teed Clark up to be "embarrassed defensively” in the Fever’s games against the Golden State Valkyries and the Portland Fire by deliberately putting her in unfavorable matchups.

Briann January and Stephanie White, he claims, have intentionally “cooked up a defensive scheme that does not work for Caitlin Clark.”

“And I hear many [saying], ‘oh, he's just making excuses, Whitlock just loves Caitlin Clark. No, I know how you win championships with a player like Caitlin Clark,” Whitlock counters. “I know how you build a business off a player that drives ticket sales and interest the way Caitlin Clark does.”

To hear more, watch the video above.

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