Patrick Mahomes breaks silence on 2024 presidential election in new TIME magazine interview

Prior to elections, it’s common for big-name celebrities to give endorsements for their chosen candidate — and typically, they urge the American public to vote Democrat.

During the 2020 election, Taylor Swift, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Madonna, and Tom Hanks, among many, many other big names, publicly endorsed Biden and Harris.

However, this year, the tides seem to be somewhat turning.

In a recent Fox News interview, The Rock claimed he regretted endorsing Biden in 2020 , as it resulted in “an incredible amount of division in our country." This year, Johnson vowed to give “no endorsement” and rather keep his politics to himself.

Now, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is doing the same.

In a recent interview with TIME magazine , when asked about the 2024 election, Mahomes said, “I don’t want to pressure anyone to vote for a certain president. I want people to use their voice, whoever they believe in. I want them to do the research.”

Jason Whitlock applauds Mahomes for his decision to refrain from using his influence to sway an election.

“I love this,” he says. “I wish that other athletes would take this exact same position.”

While Mahomes didn’t publicly endorse Trump or Biden in 2020 either, Jason still thinks the quarterback “has pivoted.”

“For a little bit, he tried to go woke — the George Floyd thing, he got caught up in that — and the Colin Kaepernick thing, but he has now steered to a more authentic place,” says Jason, adding, “I like this Patrick Mahomes.”

While Steve Kim agrees, he also thinks Mahomes’ silence will earn him backlash from the woke media.

“He’s gonna get it from the Jemele Hills and the Joyless Reids because they're going to say that your non-endorsement ... is basically you becoming MAGA,” he says, noting that he reads Mahomes’ lack of endorsement as a way of silently saying, “We’re going with Trump, but I’m just not going to admit it” because he’s a “POC — person of color.”

“I think that’s probably always been the case,” Jason says. “There are athletes like Mahomes who are tired of living the lie and believing one thing but knowing [they] have to say something else.”

“I bet a lot of the racial conversation that goes on over social media finally just wore Patrick Mahomes out,” Jason explains. “Patrick Mahomes is trying to backpedal away from that as best he can without getting trashed, and I want to support him on that.”

To hear more of Jason and Steve’s analysis on this new apolitical Patrick Mahomes, watch the clip below.

