Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson declares he won't endorse Biden in 2024 election over big regret he had in supporting him in 2020

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson proclaimed that he wouldn't be endorsing President Joe Biden in the 2024 presidential election — a stark contrast to when the 51-year-old Hollywood actor pledged all of his support to Biden and Kamala Harris in 2020.

In a Fox News interview, Johnson said that he regretted endorsing Biden in 2020 because it caused "an incredible amount of division in our country."

"The endorsement that I made years ago with Biden was one I thought was the best decision for me at that time," Johnson told host Will Cain in an interview released on Friday.

"I thought, 'I'm in this position where I have some influence, and I felt it was my job then to exercise my influence [and] share: This is who I’m going to endorse.'" he said.

"I was then the most-followed man in the world, and am today, and I appreciate that … but what that caused was something that tears me up in my guts — which is division. That got me," the massively popular celebrity continued. "I didn’t realize that then; I just felt like there was a lot of unrest, and I’d like things to calm down.”



Johnson stressed, "The takeaway after that was it caused an incredible amount of division. I realize now, going into this election, I will not do that. My goal is to bring this country together. I believe in that."

The former WWE wrestler declared that there "will be no endorsement" in the 2024 presidential election, which seemingly will be between Biden and former President Donald Trump.

Johnson noted that he would instead keep his politics to himself because of the "level of influence" that he possesses. He added, "It is between me and the ballot box."

The Rock revealed, "But I will tell you this: Like a lot of us out there, not trusting of all politicians, I do trust the American people and whoever they vote for that is my president and who I will support 100 percent."



When asked if he was content with the state of the country at the moment, Johnson replied, "Today's cancel culture, woke culture, division, etcetera — that really bugs me. In the spirit of that, you either succumb to that and be what other people want you to be, or you be yourself and be real. … And that might make people upset and piss people off, and that’s OK.”

Cain also asked Johnson if he ever plans on running for president, and he responded, "No, that’s not my intention. I’m not a politician."

An exclusive interview with Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson | Will Cain Show www.youtube.com

Ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Johnson not only endorsed Biden but interviewed him and Harris in a video that was promoted by the Biden campaign.

"As a political independent and centrist for many years, I've voted for Democrats in the past and as well as Republicans," Johnson said in the video posted on several social media platforms in September 2020. "In this critical election, I believe Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are the best to lead our country, and as my first ever (public) presidential endorsement, I proudly endorse them for the presidential office of our United States."

Johnson praised Biden and Harris as both "experienced to lead." He also described Harris as a "certified badass."

The endorsement video racked up more than 4.4 million views on Facebook and over 8 million views on Instagram.

In an interview with Joe Rogan in November, The Rock said he has friends who support Biden and others who rally around Trump.

However, Rogan got Johnson to acknowledge that his friends really don't support Biden, but rather the Democratic Party.