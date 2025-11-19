Ryan Clark CONVICTS Texas A&M trooper of police brutality

A Texas Department of Public Safety trooper was relieved of his game-day duties after having a run-in with South Carolina player Nyck Harbor during Saturday’s game against Texas A&M.

“This kid scores a touchdown, maybe pulls his hamstring, keeps jogging up into the tunnel. And when he and a teammate are returning, this Texas state trooper, who’s there for security purposes, I’m sure, who I’m sure is a huge Texas A&M fan, and Texas A&M’s getting the doors blown off of them,” BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock explains.

“They’re down 27 to 3 at this point, late in the second quarter, and he walks through in between these two players and … gets into some elbow-to-elbow contact or whatever and points at them, and the kids, they’re excited. They turn their head briefly and then keep it moving,” he continues.

“It’s a horrible look for the state trooper. I think they had every right to pull him from the game and say, ‘Hey, man, what are you doing? Go home,’” he adds.

However, that is not what happened.

Rather, the state trooper is now being used as an example of police brutality.

“What happened at the Texas A&M South Carolina football game is unacceptable. For an officer who was there to protect everyone in the stadium to walk toward those young players with that level of aggression, that level of intention, that level of purpose,” ESPN analyst Ryan Clark said on "The Pivot Podcast."

“And now, if you are these young men’s parents, this is worst-case scenario for you. This is something you’ve coached your kids through. You’ve told them how to behave. You told them what to say. You’ve told them how to look. And you’ve told them all these things just to stay alive,” he continued.

BlazeTV contributor T.J. Moe isn’t having it.

“This is what you do when there is a shortage of racism. You create your own. Obviously, when there’s a shortage of police brutality, you have to extrapolate out a police officer on national television brushing up against some players and say, ‘Just imagine what he does when he’s not on camera,’” Moe says.

“At any point in time, Ryan gets a chance to cry about a white man looking negatively towards a black man, it helps him in a lot of ways,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.