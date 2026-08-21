Stephen A. Smith gets ‘Thumbs Down’ award — then the black media turns on Jason Whitlock

Stephen A. Smith isn’t happy with the National Association of Black Journalists after the group presented him with the “Thumbs Down” award.

“The reality of the situation is that you don’t have facts. You have feelings. And this is where it gets a bit deep. What a few board members decided to do, no doubt egged on by a couple of people on the board who will remain nameless, but put their names up,” Smith said in response to the award.

“You can see the names there for yourself. Figure it out, along with some others. The reality is that it was a personal hit job. That’s what it was,” he added.

In the aftermath, Jemele Hill and Don Lemon commented on his award as well — but ended up calling out BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock instead of Smith.

“I have never once called Stephen A. a sellout. I’ve never called him that, and I’ve never called him a c**n or any of these other things because I don’t actually think he is one,” Hill told Lemon.

“I don’t do that, and I don’t want to do this black litmus test anyway. And so, I mean, there are some people who do fully deserve and they also embrace the title, Jason Whitlock, but that’s OK.”

“So obviously I was like, hold on, I embrace the title of sellout and c**n? What? You know, that’s just her taking a cheap shot,” Whitlock comments.

Dre Baldwin agrees, calling it the “high school lunchroom.”

“I get disappointed when I see black people talking like this. I'm sure maybe it happens in the Asian, Latin, and white communities as well, but I see it mostly in the black community that when there’s a person who is not going along with the group, you get the bandwagon effect,” he says.

“All of us are over here and you’re over there with the quote-unquote wrong opinion,” he adds.

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