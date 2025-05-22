Stephen A. Smith may be the next Joe Biden, but NOT Joe Rogan

Rumors have been swirling about Stephen A. Smith setting his sights on the presidency in 2028 — but a recent New York Times article attempts to put those rumors to rest.

The article, titled, “Stephen A. Smith is running to be Joe Rogan,” claims that Smith isn’t planning on running for president, but is instead trying to emulate Joe Rogan.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock of “Fearless” is not only unimpressed with the article, but doesn’t think Smith is cut out for either position — and simply believes that he’s a “plant.”

“I apologize, but it reads like ChatGPT wrote it, that AI wrote this story, that Mark Shapiro and Ari Emanuel and WME said, ‘Hey, we need the New York Times to write a story promoting Stephen A. Smith; we’ve had ChatGPT write the gist of it. Can we put someone’s name on this?’” Whitlock says.

There’s no mention in the article of Rogan’s own disdain for Smith, which Whitlock recalls as Rogan “trashing” Smith over his fighting skills — or lack thereof — and Smith’s inability to properly commentate on UFC fights.

“Joe Rogan trashed Stephen A. Smith, and the whole thing went viral. It’s the biggest connection between Joe Rogan and Stephen A. Smith, and any reporter that did an ounce of research would have contacted Joe Rogan and/or just mentioned in the article,” Whitlock explains.

“The only thing, only real interaction, only thing interesting that’s ever happened between Joe Rogan and Stephen A. Smith is that Stephen A. Smith went on a UFC podcast, Joe Rogan took a dump on him, and Stephen A. hasn’t been involved with UFC fighting ever since,” he continues.

“This is the selling the protection of Stephen A. Smith,” Whitlock charges. “‘We’re not going to mention that Joe Rogan trashed him and basically ran him out of UFC fight coverage.’ This guy doesn’t want to be Joe Rogan; he wants to be Joe Biden.”

“And that’s how the media is treating Stephen A. Smith — like he’s Joe Biden. There’s a protection racket ahead, because he’s a puppet willing to be put on puppet strings, and so, there’s a level of protection that goes along with that,” he adds.

