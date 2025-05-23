Stephen A. Smith's plot to take over Republican Party EXPOSED?

The constant platforming of ESPN sports commentator Stephen A. Smith on political shows, both conservative and liberal, raises the question: Could he be a serious contender in the 2028 presidential race?

“I think he can because Stephen A. Smith knows how to gather and rile up emotions,” sportscaster Marcellus Wiley tells BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock on “Fearless.” “And candidly, I know that he’s making some of those moves with some top people that we have in common.”

“Here’s why I don’t want him,” he continues. “I don’t like panderers, and there’s too many times he panders.”

“And the last thing I want to see is Stephen A. Smith, having that power, second black president, pandering to my people, to the people. Because all it’s going to do is be harmful for all of us, including the people he’s pandering for, and I hate it. It just totally gives you the handicap sticker that you don’t need.”

While Whitlock doesn’t like Smith for the Democrat ticket either, he doesn’t think Smith will run as a Democrat.

“My theory is he’s not going to run as a Democrat. He’s going to run as a Republican,” Whitlock says. “I’ve seen too many conservative tastemakers embrace Stephen A. Smith, endorse Stephen A. Smith, ignore the obvious flaws in Stephen A. Smith that makes me say, ‘Oh, that’s the eventual endgame; he’s a conservative, or pretending to be a conservative.’”

“So I think he’s going to run as a Republican. I mean that, and that’s an off-the-wall prediction, and I certainly am in agreement with you that the top levels of power seem to be all circling around Stephen A.,” he continues.

“That wasn’t an off-the-wall assessment you just made,” Wiley argues. “I’ll let you in on a little secret. Of the pool of people that I know that is around Stephen A. Smith, the top two dogs, conservative Republicans.”

“Just letting you know, so you are dead on with that,” he adds.

Want more from Jason Whitlock?

To enjoy more fearless conversations at the crossroads of culture, faith, sports, and comedy with Jason Whitlock, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.