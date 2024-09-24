The ONLY reason Deion’s Colorado beat Baylor last Saturday

Since Deion Sanders took over the head coaching position for the Buffaloes football program at the University of Colorado Boulder, Jason Whitlock has been unapologetically critical of the toxic culture that’s ensued as a result of Sanders’ ineffective leadership.

Now that football season is back in full swing, Jason is ready to analyze the coach’s every move, starting with the team's lucky overtime victory against the Baylor Bears last Saturday.

“They know they should have lost,” he says, adding that the win is nothing to be proud of since “Baylor’s not any good.”

According to Jason, the only reason the Buffaloes won is because “the other coach handed [them] the game with one of the worst defensive calls in the history of football.”

“You leave three guys one-on-one on the final play of the game?! It's the dumbest thing I've ever seen,” he says.

As for the Buffaloes, Jason says their performance is “exactly what we saw last year.”

“Do you remember when they beat Colorado State to get to their 3 and 0 start? They got lucky! ... It’s the exact same thing all over again,” he says pointing to the team’s unfortunate predicament — they “have no right tackle,” “their guards are just OK,” and “their freshman holding tackle ... the all-American five-star kid that they thought would fix everything” is floundering.

That’s not to say that the Buffaloes did nothing right, however. Jason does give some credit where it’s due.

“Hats off to them for diversifying their offense,” he says. “They did switch up some formation stuff and gave [quarterback Shedeur Sanders] some different looks.”

“But at the end of the day, this was about an idiot head coach at Baylor lining up in the wrong defense,” he says.

To make matters worse for Baylor, apparently the head coach, Dave Aranda, threw "a kid on the team way under the bus rather than taking responsibility for calling the wrong defense.”

“It's one of the worst coaching performances in game and after game that I've ever seen,” says Jason.

And as for Deion, he’s still “a clown” in Jason’s eyes.

“His team hasn't really improved. I don't see him winning more than five or six games this year,” he sighs.

Besides the fact that Sanders is still the coach, another reason Jason doesn’t see the team improving this season has to do with the other main leader on the team — Sanders’ son and the quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

Last week, “People called out Shedeur for not shaking the hand of the Colorado State quarterback after the game,” and, unfortunately, Deion defended the behavior. “The week before, he walked off the field with two minutes on the clock.”

“Shedeur is a reflection of Deion. Deion has no class so his son has no class,” says Jason.

“The foundational pieces aren't in place for Colorado to build something sustainable.”

