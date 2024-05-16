Whitlock: Tom Brady owes Gisele an apology after roast

While Tom Brady made sure that Patriots owner Robert Kraft was immune to jokes at his Netflix roast, he didn’t seem to care much when they were aimed at the mother of his children.

Now, Brady is acknowledging that the jokes have impacted his children.

“I loved when the jokes were about me; I thought they were so fun. I didn’t like the way that it affected my kids,” Brady said after the roast.

“All of a sudden you realize I wouldn’t do that again, because of the way that affected actually the people that I care about the most in the world,” he continued, before calling himself “naive.”

Jason Whitlock isn’t impressed.

“He’s still reluctant to say in my view, ‘cause what he should say is ‘I don’t like the way it affected the mother of my kids and my kids,’” Whitlock says.

“They can get divorced, the world allows it, but that will always be the mother of his kids. And denigrating her and making her a laughingstock has impact on her and his kids,” he continues.

Shemeka Michelle is in full agreement.

“I think Tom Brady is full of manure to me. This is a case of throwing a rock and then hiding your hands. Anybody that has watched a roast knows that there are no limits. There are no lines, nothing is off limits,” she says.

“You don’t go in there thinking just joke on me. That’s silly and that’s weak,” she adds.





