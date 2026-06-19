‘They need an exorcism’: Whitlock reacts in horror to ‘Austin Bop’ TikTok dance mocking the murder of Austin Metcalf

Supporters of Karmelo Anthony have coined a new dance dubbed the “Austin Bop.” The TikTok trend emerged recently, where participants dance to a rap song by artist 600Notti titled "Austin Bop (stabbing my chest)" by making repeated stabbing/thrusting motions (sometimes using real knives) to mock his 2025 murder by Anthony.

BlazeTV host Jason Whitlock calls it “satanic.”

“This feels spiritual. This feels plotted and calculated,” he said on a recent episode of “Jason Whitlock Harmony.”

Playing multiple clips of Anthony supporters performing the sadistic dance, Whitlock urges his audience to analyze this trend through a “spiritual warfare” lens.

“There is a crisis, a pandemic of satanic behavior, chaotic behavior,” he says, “and I'm sorry, I have to put a color on it because there is a particular color that's being brainwashed into thinking that violence against white people is justified and violence and conflict about any and everything is justified and normal.”

These are the same people, he argues, who are claiming that Anthony acted rightfully in self-defense by stabbing Metcalf, who was unarmed, for pushing him.

“They need an exorcism,” he declares.

“This is a brain rot and a lunacy ... a mental illness, a sickness, a reprobate mind, and a culture that is producing reprobate minds — a culture that has no respect for life,” he continues, enraged.

This participation in and support for objective evil we’re seeing in the black community, he says, is the result of making race one’s core identity.

“We have an anti-white racism problem in America. No one wants to talk about it,” he says.

“Everyone wants to pretend like, ‘No, no, we got black racism. Didn't you hear? Someone said the N-word someplace and that's racism.’ No, what racism is is when a child murders another child and based on race, one group says, ‘Well, no, that was actually self-defense, and we need to be merciful and graceful with the child that did the murdering, and we need to mock [the victim] and his family,”’ he rails.

While the escalating violence among young black people is a multifaceted issue, Whitlock places much of the blame on music.

“There is a form of music that escalates conflict, promotes satanic energy, promotes nihilism, promotes violence, unrepentant violence — and it's called hip-hop,” he says.

“We're programming kids for their own destruction and for the destruction of this country.”

To hear more, watch the full episode above.

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