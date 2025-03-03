‘MAHA will transcend MAGA’: Women care more about healthy kids than abortion

While abortion has been a major topic of contention among female voters, there’s something women care about more than “the right” to end a baby’s life.

“That’s why you have this partnership with RFK Jr. and Trump joining together to be like, ‘Hey, this Make America Healthy Again stuff is for everybody,' and that’s why we gained eight points with female voters for Trump,” Alex Clark, wellness influencer and host of “Culture Apothecary with Alex Clark,” tells Glenn Beck.

“It was interesting to me that the left was focusing on abortion, talking about abortion rights, and being pro-choice, ‘This is what’s going to win us the election with women’ — and actually, it turns out women care a lot more about their sick, unhealthy kids, and voting to put healthy food on the table as opposed to killing them,” she continues.

“MAHA and this MAHA movement, this isn’t a four-year program for the Trump administration. MAHA will transcend MAGA. It is a nonpartisan political movement to fix our food, to fix our health, and it’s going to keep going after Trump is done with this term,” she adds.

Glenn admits that he’s “never seen anything like this” in his lifetime.

“You’ve got Big Pharma, Big Food, Big Farm, you have power and money that just does not want you to be heard,” he says.

“And you can see how scared they are based on the news headlines,” Clark agrees. “Everybody’s talking about these measles outbreaks. Everybody’s bring up measles, every headline is measles, every single press conference, they’re asking, ‘Are you scared about the measles?’”

“We’ve had a couple measles outbreaks every single year, forever,” she continues. “It’s interesting to me, though, that you’re seeing the media focus on measles and create this absolute fear with parents on this disease, but that was like before the vaccine came out, I mean a couple hundred people were hospitalized a year for measles.”

“We have hundreds of millions of people dying of chronic disease in this country, but no, the headlines aren’t talking about that,” she adds.

