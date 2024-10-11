Emergency management policy expert shines light on the Helene problem NO ONE is talking about

These days, the well-being of Americans seems to be at the bottom of our government’s priority list. Foreign wars and the millions of illegal immigrants who have invaded our country suck up U.S. dollars by the billions, leaving needy Americans in a state of hopelessness.

The most recent example of this includes the victims of Hurricane Helene. FEMA claims it’s out of funds. It showed up a week after the storm ravaged the coastline. Then, it offered a pitiful $750 to families who had lost everything despite giving far more than that to illegal immigrants. There’s even reports of FEMA actively thwarting the private sector’s efforts to fill the gap.

What gives? Why does it seem like the plight of Americans is met with hostility from emergency services?

Amy LePore, a policy expert on the increased federalization of emergency management in the U.S., recently spoke with Matt Kibbe about this issue. Her take is that the public is misled in thinking that the federal government is prepared to respond when disaster strikes.

While there are many reasons for this, there’s one in particular Amy says is especially problematic: States aren’t passing the Defend the Guard Act.

“There are resources stationed in many states, which have the training and capacity to respond to disaster, and half the time, they’re deployed to the Middle East,” she told Kibbe and pointed to the Tennessee legislature that did not pass the Defend the Guard Act, which would prohibit the deployment of the National Guard overseas unless Congress has formally declared war.



One day before Helene hit, Tennessee’s National Guard was deployed to Kuwait and was therefore unable to assist the hurricane victims.

“The Defend the Guard bill has been in 30 legislatures and has passed in three states but in three chambers only,” Amy explains, adding that what we really need “is a brave state.”

“I think all it is going to take is one state (maybe that state will be Tennessee) who takes this seriously, who can get it passed in both chambers. And I think there will be a domino effect in other brave states,” she says.

To hear more about the Defend the Guard bill and the unsung heroes who work tirelessly to bring our troops home so that they are positioned to support Americans, watch the clip above.

To watch Kibbe’s full conversation with Amy LePore, watch the episode below. Want more from Matt Kibbe?

- YouTube www.youtube.com

To enjoy more of Matt's liberty-defending stance as he gets in the face of the fake news establishment, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.