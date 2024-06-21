Joe Biden – ‘a certified nut’

Mark Levin is a scholar of American history, and according to him, Joe Biden is one of a kind.

Just not in a good way.

“I’ve never seen anything like this in American history,” he says, pointing to the current president. “[Joe Biden] is a certified nut. ... He’s like a mannequin dummy they keep pushing out.”

“What is upsetting and stunning is the extent to which his cabinet won't trigger the 25th Amendment,” which allows a president to be replaced by the vice president in the event he is deemed unfit to serve.

And we all know Biden is unfit to serve. His list of blunders grows longer by the day.

But radical politicians and the left-owned media are trying to sell the false narrative that Joe Biden is the picture of health.

That’s “why Merrick Garland would rather drop dead than release the audio of Biden's interview with Robert Hur,” who stated himself that “Biden’s memory had been ‘significantly limited,”’ says Levin.

But how can they keep up the pretense of Biden’s cognitive soundness when he does things like indicate "he was vice president during the COVID-19 pandemic, which started three years after he left office”?

According to the Washington Post, “It was one of the numerous flubs in the single speech that prompted the White House to make corrections to the official transcript.”

Further, “In January, he mixed up two of his Hispanic cabinet secretaries, Alejandro Mayorkas and Xavier Becerra.”

“During a February fundraising in New York, he recounted speaking to German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, who died in 2017, at the 2021 Group of Seven meeting.”

“That same month at a different fundraiser, he said that during the 2021 G7 Summit, he'd spoken to former French President François Mitterrand, who died in 1996.”

“Here's my question,” says Levin. “Does he eat his oatmeal on his own, or does the wife have to feed it to him?”

