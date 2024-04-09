Levin: Donald Trump has drawn the ire of critics yet again

Donald Trump has drawn the ire of critics yet again.

The former president said, “Any Jewish person that votes for Democrats hates their religion, they hate everything about Israel, and they should be ashamed of themselves.”

While Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) condemned Trump’s comments on X as “highly partisan” and “hateful rants,” Mark Levin disagrees.

“Jews shouldn’t vote for Democrats or the Democrat Party because the Democrat Party doesn’t support them or the state of Israel. He’s 100% right,” Levin says, pointing out that most progressives vote no on resolutions to support Israel or condemn what happened on October 7.

“That’s the Democrat Party and Joe Biden giving aid and comfort to the terrorists,” Levin says.

Schumer also gave a speech on the floor of the Senate the other week, which Levin says “will go down in history as one of the most contemptible, unconscionable, immoral speeches in the history of the Senate.”

“The former president’s comments were utterly disgusting and a textbook example of the kind of anti-Semitism facing Jews, pushing the dangerous anti-Semitism trope of dual loyalty,” Schumer said.

“There have been a lot of lousy speeches by a lot of lousy human beings here, and that’s what Schumer did, and that’s what Trump is reacting to: a Democrat Party that is at war with the state of Israel.”

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.