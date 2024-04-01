Levin unpacks Trump's rally rhetoric twisted by the mainstream media: 'This is totalitarianism'

Former President Donald Trump is no stranger to the media taking him out of context, and its reaction to recent remarks he made about the automotive industry is no exception.

After a recent speech at a rally, multiple outlets ran out-of-context headlines on a prediction the former president made about there being a “bloodbath” in the auto industry job market if Biden wins and can continue his disastrous policies.

Trump was simply explaining to his audience that China was building manufacturing plants in Mexico to sell cars in the United States “with no tax at the border.”

“Those big, monster car-manufacturing plants that you’re building in Mexico right now and you think you’re going to get that,” Trump said, addressing China’s president, “you’re going to not hire Americans, and you’re going to sell the cars to us?”

“No. We’re going to put a 100% tariff on every single car that comes across the line, and you’re not going be able to sell those cars if I get elected. Now, if I don’t get elected, it’s going to be a bloodbath for the country. That will be the least of it,” he said.

“He’s talking about our auto industry because communist China is trying to get around the tariffs he put in place,” Mark Levin explains, adding, “Donald Trump says, ‘No, that’s not going to happen. I’ll put 100% tariff on them,’ and in that context, he talks about a bloodbath.”

The media spun his words to sound like he was calling for violence if he loses the 2024 presidential election.

“This is totalitarianism,” Levin says. “This is how you lose countries, this is how you lose societies. When the truth is irrelevant, when the law is irrelevant. When you can say whatever you want to say and it sticks.”

“You see the lies, you see the propaganda, and it’s one after another after another,” Levin adds.

