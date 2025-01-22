Mark Levin explains the brilliance of Trump’s plans to reclaim Panama Canal and annex Greenland

Per usual, the left is hysterical about every single policy change and ambition proposed by Donald Trump. That includes his plans to reclaim the Panama Canal and annex Greenland.

Mark Levin, however, knows that these objectives are not just necessary, they’re downright brilliant.

“The Communist Chinese control both ends of [the Panama] Canal,” he says. Trump, in his wisdom, is asking, ‘“How the hell are we going to get our Navy from one ocean to the other if a horrible war breaks out?'”

As for Greenland, Trump knows that “Russia working with China is trying to take over the Arctic” and is attempting to “control Greenland,” Levin explains.

Trump’s answer to this problem is simple, yet genius: “Greenland should be a part of the United States.”

“Can you think of another president who thinks like this or would talk like this?” Levin asks in awe. “Nobody does.”

In his quest to acquire Greenland, Trump sent his son Don Jr. to the country a couple of weeks ago to speak with authorities.

“That's how you prevent wars,” Levin praises.

“I like [Trump’s] mindset,” he adds. “You know we used to have a Monroe Doctrine — anything that goes on in our hemisphere is our business: geographic, economic, or military.”

It seems this is exactly the doctrine Trump is employing, as he well should, considering “the Communist Chinese have more than 40 bases in our hemisphere,” and “their military [controls] both ends of the Panama Canal,” Levin says. Despite abundant claims that Trump is an “isolationist,” the truth is: “He believes in peace through strength.”

“He's going to need to build up the military given what Joe Biden, the fascist , has done. ... They’re going to have to change the mentality over there; that’s why we need Hegseth, that’s why we need Kash Patel at the FBI,” says Levin.

Even though the swamp is already working to thwart Donald Trump’s agenda, Levin knows that Trump is aware of what he’s up against this time.

“I'll leave it to Trump,” he says. “There's no better guy in terms of figuring these things out, getting things done ... than him.”

To hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.