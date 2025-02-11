Mark Levin explains why Tim Kaine is TERRIFIED of Trump’s federal buyout offer

Donald Trump’s buyout offer to two million federal workers as part of his initiative to return to in-person work has Democrats scared. If government employees take the offer, that means their precious bureaucracy will shrink.

One Democrat who’s literally begging federal workers to resist the offer is Senator Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Like most Democrats, he’s built his argument on the stale premise of “Trump is a liar.”

“My message to federal employees who received this is, yeah, the president has tried to terrorize you for about a week and then gives you a little sweetheart offer — if you resign in the next week, we're just going to pay you for doing nothing for the next seven months. Don’t be fooled! He's tricked hundreds of people with that offer. If you accept that offer and resign, he'll stiff you just like he stiffed the contractors,” Kaine said.

Mark Levin, however, says Kaine is the only one who’s lying.

“It's a generous offer,” he says of Trump’s buyout plan.

Further, working for the bureaucracy is already an abuse of the system.

“If you go into government at the age of 25, you can retire at 45. A lot of people do, and then they work for defense contractors or other federal employees, so that's what they call double dipping, and you get medical coverage for the rest of your life” as well as a pension that matches wherever your salary topped out, Levin explains. “That's why a lot of people go into the government.”

Many of these federal workers, he says, are just “moving paper” but nonetheless reap the “enormous” benefits of working for the bureaucracy.

For example, “Maybe they'll live in Maryland, which is a fairly high tax state,” and as soon as they retire, “they move to a no-income tax state,” he says, adding that “Florida is filled with local, state, and federal bureaucrats who have retired.”

“It’s kind of perverse when you really think about it,” says Levin.

He then tells a story about being confronted at a local diner by one of these individuals — a former New York teacher who moved to Florida following his retirement and then had the audacity to condemn the state’s conservative leadership.

“I let this son of a b**** have it,” says Levin. To hear the story, watch the clip above.

