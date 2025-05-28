Mark Levin exposes Qatar and Saudi Arabia’s massive terrorism ties

A couple of weeks ago during President Donald Trump’s visit to Riyadh, a $142 billion U.S.-Saudi Arabia defense deal was announced. It’s the largest defense sales agreement in U.S. history, as it involves the sale of state-of-the-art military equipment and training services to Saudi Arabia, spanning air force and space capabilities, missile defense, maritime security, land forces modernization, and communication systems. The deal was part of a broader $600 billion strategic economic partnership, with Saudi Arabia committing to investments in U.S. industries, including $20 billion in artificial intelligence.

Should we be excited about America’s deepening ties with Saudi Arabia?

Mark Levin isn’t sold on the plan.

The partnership will undoubtedly “bring a lot of money into the United States,” but “the Saudis haven't had to do anything in return, like join the Abraham Accords or even recognize the existence of Israel,” he says.

And perhaps most importantly, Levin wonders, “Why didn't we ask the Saudi crown prince to at least apologize to the 9/11 families?”

“The evidence now is indisputable that the Saudis helped push the radical ideology, that the Saudis helped directly and indirectly some of the terrorists, that Saudi Arabia effectively had a role in the attack on our country on 9/11,” he explains. “I don't allow bygones to be bygones when it comes to life and death. ... Can you imagine what the 9/11 families are thinking?”

The United States’ growing relationship with Qatar is another matter that troubles him.

People are focusing on Qatar’s contributions to the U.S. via funding a military base, providing a plane, donating $5 million to the Medal of Honor Museum, and investing in U.S. sports clubs and events like tennis and golf. But what about the terrorism they’ve funded?

“These bastards are the biggest supporters of terrorism in the United States, in the Middle East, and throughout Europe,” Levin condemns, noting how Qatar “supported the Taliban fighting our soldiers,” “gave $1.8 billion dollars ... to Hamas,” and permitted “Hamas billionaire bigwigs safe haven in Qatar” until Donald Trump became president.

It’s a shame, he says, that so few are calling out the obvious: Qatar “spreads billions and tens of billions of dollars in the West in order to destroy the West.”

