Mark Levin exposes the REAL reason Joe pardoned Hunter

In September 2023, Hunter Biden was given a sweetheart deal for his crimes. While legal analysts, former federal prosecutors, law professors, and lawyers were in a frenzy over how dishonorable the case was, Mark Levin’s response was basically a shrug. He knew that in the end, it wouldn’t matter because Hunter would be pardoned.

“Of course Joe Biden is going to pardon his son, even if he loses the election. ... There’s a period of time between a lame-duck president and when you swear in the new president on Inauguration. He will pardon his son during this break,” Levin predicted on September 22, 2023.

And he was right. That’s exactly what happened. Despite his repeated vows not to, Joe Biden has absolved his son Hunter of his crimes.

While Biden may love his son, Levin knows this all-encompassing pardon that covers “anything that's happened or may have happened over the course of 11 years” has nothing to do with fatherly love or the “selective prosecution” Biden cited in his official statement.

The reason Biden did this is “to cover his own a**,” says Levin.

“By now the statute of limitations would have run on all [the crimes Hunter ‘might have done’],” he says. This part of the pardon “was unnecessary unless he would be used as a witness against his father.”

And for those who think that the statute of limitations would have run on Joe Biden’s potential crimes as well, Levin says that’s not necessarily true.

“It depends. If his father successfully concealed his activities and the government comes upon it and learns of those activities, it could be that the statute of limitations runs upon the discovery of the crime, and so Joe Biden wanted to make sure ... that he was protected, starting with Burisma,” he explains.

To hear more of Levin’s analysis on Hunter’s pardon and what we should and shouldn’t do in response, watch the clip above.

