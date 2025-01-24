Mark Levin ROASTS corrupt politicians orchestrating character assassination against Pete Hegseth — ‘Capitol Hill is a cesspool’

Confirmation for Donald Trump’s nominee for secretary of defense, Pete Hegseth, remains uncertain. While support from Trump’s base has remained unwavering for the combat veteran, Hegseth has lost support in the Senate, even among Republicans, due to allegations of sexual misconduct and alcohol abuse, Hegseth’s former denunciation of women in combat roles, and because of his so-called “inexperience.”

Hegseth was cleared of all sexual misconduct allegations, and nearly all alcohol abuse allegations were made anonymously. Hegseth has repeatedly denied and debunked every accusation launched against him. He also has softened many of his former statements about women in combat roles since his nomination. As for his “inexperience,” it’s only his naysayers who take issue with his background.

Even still, he was unable to secure the vote of Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Republican Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. To be expected, all Democrats voted against him.

But Mark Levin knows that this is just an effort to thwart Trump’s agenda — “They want to destroy Pete Hegseth because he wants to reform [the military].”

“What President Trump is looking for is not somebody who's been at the Department of Defense. ... He wants somebody who's going to look after the war fighters, who's going to represent them — not all this woke stuff that comes from the politicized generals,” he explains.

But Democrats and RINOs don’t want reform, so they’ve orchestrated a character assassination against Pete Hegseth.

That’s why in the confirmation hearing, Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) asked Hegseth the following:

“You referenced a minute ago [something] that occurred in Monterey, California, in October 2017. At that time, you were still married to your second wife, correct? And you had just fathered a child by a woman who would later become your third wife, correct?”

“What is this all about?” asks Levin, noting that this line of questioning is coming from “the party of Joe Biden sniffing the hair of little girls and rubbing their shoulders, the party of Bill Clinton — a serial molester.”

Kaine went on to lambaste Hegseth for his infidelity — “I assume that in each of your weddings you've pledged to be faithful to your wife; you've taken an oath to do that, haven't you?”

“What is the point of going there other than to try and create some kind of drama?” asks Levin.

“This disgusts me. ... This process is intended for the Senate to make a determination if somebody's qualified that a president wants in a high position,” he explains.

But the Senate is rather using this process to drag Hegseth’s past out in the open for all to see, assuming the role of moral arbitrator.

As Levin watched the hearing, he thought: “You bastards — Capitol Hill is a cesspool of grotesque politicians who cheat on their wives, who lie to the American people, who are power hungry.”

To hear more of his commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.