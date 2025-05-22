Mark Levin TORCHES Jake Tapper for sham exposé — ‘He was a co-conspirator!’

CNN’s Jake Tapper is currently on a book tour following the release of his new bestseller that he co-authored with Axios’ Alex Thompson — “Original Sin: President Biden's Decline, Its Cover-Up, and His Disastrous Choice to Run Again.”

The book centers on the narrative that Joe Biden’s mental and physical decline was downplayed and kept hidden by his inner circle and parts of the media when he was president.

The glaring irony, of course, is that Tapper was a central part of the media cover-up. This so-called “exposé,” which reveals nothing we couldn’t already see with our own eyes, is a pathetic case of self-incrimination.

“Jake Tapper more than any other so-called journalist knew Joe Biden, knew the people around Joe Biden, grew up near where Joe Biden was senator, was well familiar with him,” says Mark Levin.

“For him to come out with a book now and act like this is a terrible cover-up ... like he's an observer when he was a participant, more than that, when he was a co-conspirator, is so outrageous and unethical,” he condemns.

The mainstream media, Jake Tapper concluded, “undertook the greatest political cover-up and scandal in American history” when they pretended like Biden was sharp as a tack while the rest of us could see “how he was walking, how he was talking, his reactions, his staring into the sky.”

But instead of doing their duty as journalists by finding and reporting the truth, “They fought us every step of the way,” says Levin.

“If that debate had not occurred and made it impossible for the media to continue to cover up the fact that Joe Biden was unqualified to be president of the United States, he would have been their nominee. They would have taken it right to the very end.”

But as soon as the “secret” was out, Tapper, seeing an opportunity to play the victim (and make a lot of money doing it), jumped on writing his fake exposé.

“Jake Tapper dares to try and get you to buy his book when he was part of the problem, involved in the cover-up,” Levin fumes. He’s trying to “rewrite [his] history" and “save [his] profession.”

These mainstream journalists are “not professionals. They're propagandists; they're demagogues for the left, for the Democrat Party, for the government bureaucracy, for the rogue judges,” he continues. Jake Tapper “is a complete fraud.”

To hear more of Levin’s epic roast, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.