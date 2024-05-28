Mark Levin: Michael Cohen convicted of ‘so many perjurious felonies,’ it’s impossible to keep track

As long as Michael Cohen continues to lash out at his former boss with falsehoods, Mark Levin will continue to bang the drum against him.

And as the final arguments are heard in Trump’s hush money trial — there’s no better time than the present.

“If every damn thing Michael Cohen says is true, it doesn’t matter,” Levin says. “Nondisclosure agreements are legal. Nondisclosure agreements do not violate federal campaign laws. You are allowed,” Levin explains.

“Members of Congress have done it, reporters for every major news platform have done it, every major news platform has done it, and I dare say that every lawyer from every law firm in that courtroom, those law firms have done it,” Levin continues, adding, “That’s number one.”

While Cohen has testified that he wasn’t his personal lawyer at the time of the alleged crime, Levin sarcastically calls it “convenient.”

“How come your stationary talks about you being a lawyer for Trump, meanwhile Donald Trump is being manipulated throughout the whole process. This is the guy telling him what checks to sign, this is the guy telling him to set up an LLC, this is the guy bringing him the invoices,” he exclaims.

Not to mention, Cohen has a horrific legal track record himself.

“Michael Cohen’s past, his record, who’s been convicted of so many perjurious felonies, that you can’t even keep track of them. Every agency he’s dealt with he’s lied to. He’s lied to his banks, he’s lied to the IRS, he cheated on his taxes, he’s lied to the FBI, lied to a federal judge,” Levin explains, asking, “Is that a good witness?”

