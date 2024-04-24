Once upon a time, Joe Biden opposed the Iron Dome

Joe Biden hasn’t just wreaked havoc on the world as president of the United States. Once upon a time, he did so as a senator, too.

The president not only sided with the Senate segregationists and opposed integrating our public schools — he ridiculed former President Ronald Reagan for developing SDI, the strategic defense initiative.

Biden and his Democrat comrades called SDI “Star Wars” — despite its importance in developing Israel’s triple threat defense missile system, the Iron Dome and David’s Sling and Arrow.

“They tried to defund it, they tried to prevent it with killer amendments, one after another. On one occasion, Ronald Reagan had to shut down the government in order to get it funded to some extent,” Mark Levin explains.

Martin Anderson, a close adviser of Reagan’s, wrote at the time that the “powerful opposition” to SDI included scientists who were “virtually all Democrats.”

“When you can safely predict that a scientist or nuclear weapons expert who is opposed to our missile defense efforts will more than likely turn out to be a registered Democrat, then you can be pretty sure you're dealing with a political issue, not a scientific one or military one,” Anderson wrote in the Christian Science Monitor in 1986.

And Joe Biden was, of course, 100% on their side.

“The president’s continued adherence to [SDI] constitutes one of the most reckless and irresponsible acts in the history of modern statecraft,” Biden is quoted as saying at the time.

“Joe Biden, an imbecile long before his official certified imbecile status,” Levin says.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.