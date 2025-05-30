Peace with Qatar? Mark Levin says not until the country stops funding terrorism

Now that the Biden regime is history, we’re finally seeing genuine efforts to combat the anti-Semitism that was allowed to run rampant for years.

“I am unbelievably thankful that we are doing everything we finally can, unlike the past regime, to fight anti-Semitism here in the United States,” says Mark Levin.

“But we're on defense because Qatar is funding it,” he warns.

He accuses the wealthy Gulf nation of bankrolling division by funneling millions of dollars into hundreds of American universities, including Harvard and Columbia, fueling “riots, violent riotous activity in our streets, the destruction of our educational system, [and] the brainwashing of the next generation of Americans.”

“We are deporting people that they are directly and indirectly funding, calling for the overthrow of our country and violently attacking individuals with whom they disagree — Jews and non-Jews who support America and support Israel,” Levin explains. “I have a problem with that — a big problem.”

Despite these significant ethical concerns, the United States maintains a robust relationship with Qatar, particularly through substantial economic and defense agreements.

But Levin is skeptical about striking deals with a nation that funds terrorism.

“Is Qatar going to have to stop funding terrorism? Is that part of any deal? I haven't seen it,” he says, expressing skepticism about having peace with a country that hates America’s roots.

“Our country was founded on Judeo-Christian principles,” says Levin. “Without Judaism, there'd be no Christianity, and without Christianity, there'd be no Judaism; we're tied at the hip.” He calls this unity “a wonderful thing” to be celebrated, praising evangelical Christians who support Israel “because it’s the right thing to do.”

Levin then shares a story about his friend Pastor John Hagee, whose Christians United for Israel group shows unmatched commitment to the Holy Land. Recalling a profound moment when they were together in Israel, Levin quotes Hagee: “Either the Jews are right or the Christians are right. And you know when we’ll find out? When the Messiah comes.” This, Levin says, is “genius, brilliant,” reflecting the shared faith that binds Americans. He urges us to speak out against Qatar’s influence and defend these values, ensuring that our nation’s foundation endures.

To hear more of Levin’s commentary, watch the clip above.

Want more from Mark Levin?

To enjoy more of "the Great One" — Mark Levin as you've never seen him before — subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.