Tim Walz says the Electoral College ‘needs to go.’ Mark Levin explains what that would look like

The Democrat Party claims to be the party of the people. Why then is one of Tim Walz’s goals to eliminate the Electoral College?

Earlier this month at a fundraiser hosted by the equally degenerate Gavin Newsom, Walz made the claim that “the Electoral College needs to go.”

If Democrats succeed in this evil endeavor, “11 blue states will decide the president,” and “all the rest of the country – the 39 other states, tens of millions of people – will literally have no say in the election of the president,” Mark Levin explains.

Campaigning will take place “mostly in the cities,” meaning the people who live in more rural areas or work in industries such as agriculture, natural resources, and the like “will have no representation whatsoever.”

“The big metropolitan cities will decide who's president, which would be an utter and complete disaster, but the Democrat Party wants monopoly,” says Levin, adding that in addition to eliminating the Electoral College, the party also wants to “eliminate the filibuster” so that the party can rapidly pass laws “that will be impossible to undo.”

Then “they'll say, ‘We don't need to amend the Constitution; we're going to pass two statutes – the District of Columbia gets two senators and Puerto Rico gets two senators.”'

That’s “four more Democrats,” says Levin. “The Senate will never overcome that; Republicans will never be in the majority again.”

A Harris-Walz regime “will change the voting system forever.”

To hear more of what this disastrous duo wants to change, watch the clip above.

