LA wildfires point to a long list of failures by California authorities

Los Angeles continues to be engulfed in flames as a number of wildfires raze various parts of the city.

As the destruction escalates, more and more information is surfacing about a number of failures on the part of California authorities.





For starters, L.A.’s fire chief is a woman named Kristin Crowley who’s touted as the city’s first female LGBTQ fire chief.

“An all-time DEI hire,” says former professional baseball player turned comedian Gerard Michaels.

“Mayor of L.A. Karen Bass, who’s garbage, cut $17 million from the fire department, so the hydrants ran out of water,” adds Dave Landau. “[Bass] never refilled the water reservoirs, which they need because California is very dry.”

“To cut that much money from the fire department in a state that is well-known for catching fire — that seems malicious,” says ¼ Black Garrett.

“She did run on the platform of more migrants, less hydrants,” jests Michaels.

On top of slashing fire department funding, Bass, privy to the National Weather Service’s prediction of windstorms, left on a trip for Africa to celebrate the inauguration of Ghana’s new president, leaving the city to burn in her absence.

But the lack of preparedness and apparent disregard for California residents can be traced even higher up the ladder.

Dave reads a recent tweet posted by President-elect Donald Trump calling out California Governor Gavin Newsom for refusing to sign a bill that would have dramatically increased California’s water supply.

“Regardless of what you think of [Californians’] lifestyle, their politics, whatever, losing everything in an inferno because of somebody else's negligence is something that nobody in the United States of America should be forced to deal with,” says Michaels. “But it's okay, though, because our government will send them all $700 once it's over.”

