MAGA STRIP? Trump and Netanyahu say Gaza Strip could be the next 'Riviera'

Trump had his first meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week, where he stated that the United States would “take over the Gaza Strip.”

“The U.S. will take over the Gaza Strip, and we will do a job with it too,” Trump said during the press conference. “We’ll own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, level the site and get rid of the destroyed buildings.”

When Trump was asked whether he was willing to send U.S. troops to fill a security vacuum in Gaza, he told reporters, “As far as Gaza is concerned, we’ll do what is necessary. If it’s necessary, we’ll do that. We’re going to take over that piece and we’re going to develop it.”

Trump also asserted that the Gaza Strip could be the next “Riviera.”

While plenty of Americans on the left are in shambles over Trump’s announcement, Dave Landau of “Normal World” sees nothing but opportunity — particularly in the form of jokes.

“What are some potential Gaza tourist traps we can look forward to?” he asks.

“Sheikh-fil-A,” co-host and comedian Angela Boggs laughs, but she isn’t done, throwing “Hard Rock at a Woman’s Head Cafe” into the mix.

“Bed, Bath, and Bloodshed,” Landau jokes. “Medieval Times, just not the restaurant. Just in general, how they live.”

“Allahu Akbar It’s Friday's,” he adds.

Want more 'Normal World'?

To enjoy more whimsical satire, topical sketches, and comedic discussions from comedians Dave Landau and 1/4 Black Garrett, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.