Viewer discretion advised: Footage captures UnitedHealthcare CEO fatally shot in suspected targeted attack

On Tuesday, December 4, at approximately 6:45 a.m., United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson was fatally shot outside the Hilton Midtown hotel in New York City in what authorities suspect is a targeted attack.

From the assassin-like shooter to the reason that brought Thompson to New York, the circumstances surrounding his death are eerie, to say the least.

Dave Landau and the “Normal World” cast, along with guest Derek Richards, discuss the harrowing details of the murder.

“Police have released images of the suspect, who is described as a skinny man, standing about 6’1” and wearing all black,” Dave reads from a report. Currently, the shooter is still on the loose.

While the suspect himself looks like an average man, the weapon he used to shoot Thompson was certainly not average.

“He had a silencer” on the gun he used and an attachment that “[caught] the shells,” says Dave, who plays the actual footage of the shooting (viewer discretion advised).

Viewers can see Thompson walking to the Hilton, when the shooter walks calmly into the video frame from what appears to be the street, where police say he was likely lying in wait. He aims his weapon and shoots Thompson with precision multiple times before darting back across the street and disappearing.

The gunshots are “so quiet, [bystanders] don’t even know. Cars keep going,” says Dave.

Garrett agrees, “That is professional.”

“To do it literally right there in Manhattan is insane,” adds Richards, who also assumes that this was no random act of passion by an angry person who was denied coverage, as Thompson was hit with "Hilary Clinton precision.”

If the crew is right in the prediction that this was indeed a targeted attack, then the next question is obviously why?

This is where the story gets even juicier.

According to reports , Thompson was in New York to attend “an investors' conference that UnitedHealth Group, the parent company of UnitedHealthcare, was scheduled to host on Wednesday at the Hilton.”

“What was he going to disclose at the shareholders' meeting?” asks Dave.

Further, “Brian Thompson was facing a Department of Justice probe for insider trading,” says Angela.

“He was obviously trading and dealing with somebody, and they didn’t want that getting out,” Dave theorizes.

Garrett agrees, adding, “It couldn’t just be somebody got pissed and pulled a gun, because that would be sloppy,” but “this was so professional, so it’s gotta come from somebody that’s higher-level.”

To hear more details of the story and see the footage of the shooting, watch the episode above.

