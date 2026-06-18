4,400 regular SpaceX employees just became millionaires — and the left isn't happy about it

When Juan Hernandez began working at SpaceX, his salary was $28 an hour.

Now, after Elon Musk’s SpaceX gave him $10,000 in stock when he went full-time in 2015 — he’s a millionaire.

But he’s not alone. The company has now created 4,400 new millionaires across the employees. Even better, around 400 of the 4,400 are sitting on stakes worth over a hundred million each.

“It’s incredible,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says on “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

However, many left-wing politicians don’t feel the same way.

Democrat nominee for Senator in Maine Graham Platner aired his frustration at Musk when he posted on X : “Elon Musk just became the world’s first trillionaire. Let’s make sure he’s also the last.”

“Why?” Gray asks. “How does that affect anyone else’s income other than making 4,400 of his workers millionaires and a few of them billionaires? How is that a bad thing? I can’t understand it.”

“This Marxist theory that has infiltrated our country and people who are in positions of power,” he continues. “Frightening. It’s just frightening.”

Executive producer Keith Malinak is in agreement.

“Yeah, they want you to believe that they’re for the little guy. But when the little guy has a chance to succeed, no, no, no, no. We want you to be the little guy still,” he adds.

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