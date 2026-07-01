$850 million Obama Presidential Center gives ‘stolen land’ tribute: ‘Then give it back’

The $850 million Obama Presidential Center opened last week in Chicago — but not without a performative “land acknowledgement.”

“We’d also like to take a moment to recognize the original inhabitants of the land upon which we are gathered today,” Valerie Jarrett, chief executive officer of the Obama Foundation, said. “We honor the Anishinaabe, the Council of Three Fires, the Ojibwe, the Odawa, and the Potawatomi nations.”

“First of all,” BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, “It’s the ugliest building on this planet, especially at the price that was paid to build that thing, $850 million.”

“Secondly, I’m so sick of hearing about stolen land,” he says. “If you’re on stolen land, Barack, give it back. How about that? Once again, the United States is the only nation on earth ... that’s continually hammered with this stolen land stuff.”

“Every nation on earth, all of them have been taken from someone else. Every major nation on earth has been taken from some indigenous peoples either through conquest, displacement, colonial expansion, war, you name it,” he continues.

Executive producer Keith Malinak points out that the tribe names Jarrett repeated had all “defeated each other over history.”

“The indigenous people who stole it from each other," Gray agrees. “The only nations on this planet that can say ... that they’re not on stolen land now are the ones that weren’t inhabited in the first place.”

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