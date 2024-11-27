Bad performance or bad politics? A list of the most-hated actors

Even the most promising films can be easily derailed by an awkward actor or a poor casting decision, and Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” has an entire list of ten culprits compiled by MSN.

The first actor on the list is Steven Seagal, who Gray comments “ruins a movie just by being in it,” and the second actor is James Corden. Corden is well-known for “The Late Late Show” and his “Carpool Karaoke: The Series,” but he’s lesser known for the films he’s partaken in and apparently ruined.

“I don’t know if I’ve ever seen him in a movie,” Gray comments, shocked that Corden has been in the movie “Cats,” which he’s “heard is one of the worst movies ever produced.”

Jared Leto is number three on the list, followed by Jada Pinkett Smith, who has been accused of overacting and “making things worse rather than elevating them.”

Funny guy Kevin Hart takes spot number five, but this is the first one Gray takes issue with.

“I don’t know if I agree with that,” Gray says. “I like Kevin Hart. He’s funny.”

Supermodel Cara Delevingne followed Hart at number six, and Amy Schumer followed Delevingne at number seven. The rest of the list is Nick Cannon at number eight, Jennifer Lopez at number nine, and Russell Brand at number ten.

Brand is the second name on the list who Gray disagrees with, noting that he believes it’s “just because they don’t like his politics.”

An actor who didn’t make the list and Gray thinks should have is “the kid who played young Anakin in 'Star Wars.'”

“That poor guy,” Gray says, adding, “He’s gotten never-ending crap for being so bad. I feel bad for him, but yeah, you were terrible. One of the worst performances of all time.”

