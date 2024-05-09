Roads, bridges are a racist 'psychic weight' crushing POC communities, AOC claims

America’s crumbling infrastructure has been on everyone’s mind for over a decade, and after a trillion dollars spent on fixing it, we still have dilapidated bridges and roads.

And one very special woman believes we need to take rebuilding our infrastructure more seriously — but not in the way many of us hoped.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez believes that while we’re rebuilding, we have to be careful not to rebuild in a racist way.

“There is a psychic weight to living in communities that are designed to be disconnected. It affects your social life. My neighborhood that I’m from in the Bronx and Parkchester, we have some of the longest commutes in all of New York City,” AOC said.

“It is a commute not just to work, it is a commute to do anything. It is a commute to connect socially, it is a commute to connect spiritually. These decisions are designed to disconnect neighbors and isolate people,” she continued, before taking her nonsense a step farther.

“When you layer that with a lot of Robert Moses’ racist intent to very much do so, to a very specific kind of people — black, brown, low income, poor, etcetera — you can really see how it actually buildings in organizing challenges to communities who actually want to empower themselves,” she finished.

Pat Gray and Keith Malinak are astounded.

“The roads and the bridges, we all know this, they’re all racist,” Gray jokes.

“So, your commute is long because some racist decided to build a road where you needed it,” Malinak says.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.