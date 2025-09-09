Chet Strange | Getty Images
Manhattan is a ‘food desert’: Bernie Sanders defends government grocery stores
September 09, 2025
Sanders mocked critics of Zohran Mamdani’s plans for Manhattan, but BlazeTV host Pat Gray put him in his place.
If you’re among those pushing back against the idea of government-run grocery stores being peddled by NYC mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, Bernie Sanders has some words for you.
“What a radical idea to say that working-class families should be able to go into a grocery store, in an area where there are food deserts, and be able to afford decent quality food for their children,” Sanders says, before mocking, “Oh man! What a radical guy he is!”
BlazeTV host Pat Gray is not amused.
“Absolute buffoon!” Gray yells. “This is what they go to, is ‘food deserts.’ They were doing this under Obama, and they’re doing it all over again. All of a sudden, food deserts are back. That was disclaimed and debunked a long time ago.”
“In virtually every hamlet of Manhattan, there are grocery stores. There are restaurants. There are plenty of places,” he continues.
“Pat Gray Unleashed” co-host Jeffy interjects, “At one time, I don’t know if they’ve been arrested and deported, but at one time, you could get a bicyclist just to bring your food right to you. Fresh food. Right there in Manhattan.”
“Manhattan, New York City, that’s not a desert for anything,” executive producer Keith Malinak chimes in. “Anything you want.”
“You can get it in moments,” Gray adds.
