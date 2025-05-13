Bernie Sanders hates oligarchs, unless it’s him: 'You think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United?'

On May 7, Fox News’ Bret Baier interviewed Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on “Special Report” about Sanders’ and New York Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s “Fighting Oligarchy” tour, which focuses on issues like wealth inequality and opposition to Trump’s policies.

During the interview, Baier cited a “Free Beacon” report noting that Sanders’ campaign committee, Friends of Bernie Sanders, spent over $221,000 on private jets in just the first quarter of 2025. He pressed Sanders on the apparent contradiction between his anti-oligarchy rhetoric and his use of private jets — a mode of travel associated with wealth and high carbon emissions.

One thing Pat Gray loves is when a hypocrite is exposed. He revels in the embarrassing footage of Sanders floundering as he attempts to justify his elitism.

“When’s the last time you saw Donald Trump during a campaign mode at a national airport?” Sanders fired at Baier.

“He’s also not fighting the oligarchy,” Baier countered.

“You run a campaign, and you do three or four or five rallies in a week. It’s the only way you can get around to talk to 30,000 people. You think I’m going to be sitting on a waiting line at United? … No apologies for that. That’s what campaign travel is about. We’ve done it in the past; we’re going to do it in the future,” Sanders defended.

Pat is disgusted at the hypocrisy.

Sanders’ point about Donald Trump taking private jets falls completely flat given that “Donald Trump isn't b***hing about income inequality all the time.”

“Donald Trump is not a socialist; you are! That's why there's a different standard for you, because you're a hypocrite,” condemns Pat.

If contradicting his stance on wealth inequality wasn’t bad enough, Sanders traveling on private jets also clashes with his position on climate change, which criticizes airplane travel for its high CO2 emissions and global warming impact.

“Donald Trump doesn't believe in man-caused climate change. That's why Donald Trump isn't asked that question. Nobody expects him not to take private jets,” says Pat.

Compare him to Sanders, who not only beats the climate change drum but also unapologetically travels via private jet, claiming he’s far too important to fly domestically.

“You expect me to be with the unwashed proletariat? No, no — not when I'm part of the bourgeoisie,” mocks Pat.

“I mean he is clearly stating that he is the oligarchy, and that’s okay,” says co-host Keith Malinak.

“The unapologetic hypocrisy there is staggering,” says Pat.

