Sleep paralysis or an ALIEN encounter? Paranormal Ranger recounts horrifying experience

Stanley Milford Jr. is known as the Paranormal Ranger — and it’s a title that’s been well-earned.

Milford Jr. has recounted dozens of Bigfoot sightings and has himself had a terrifying encounter with aliens in his own room.

“I had an experience similar to sleep paralysis,” he explains to Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

Sleep paralysis, in layman's terms, is what happens when your body is in between different stages of your sleep cycle. While your mind is awake, your body is still asleep — and many of those who suffer from it end up having auditory, sensory, and visual hallucinations while they're paralyzed.

“In my room I have lighting, ambient room lighting, and those lights were on,” Milford Jr. continues. “That’s how I woke up, but I couldn’t move, and I knew that I was conscious because I could look about the room and see all the details of my bedroom.”

“This thing was standing at the foot of my bed and I wasn’t able to move. I was trying to fight my way out of this paralysis, and at the moment that I did come out of that, I pretty much sprang out of bed,” he continues.

While the creature he saw was gone, he recalls a nauseating “strong odor” that he associated with a “petroleum kind of smell.”

“So, you didn’t get a space rectal exam or anything from it?” Gray asks, half joking.

“I do know that my pajamas were inside out. The shirt I was wearing was inside out,” Milford Jr. explains, warning that when you’re involved in paranormal investigations, “you do open yourself up to communication with these kinds of things.”

