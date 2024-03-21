Denver shuts down shelters to house migrants, then asks landlords to lease to illegal immigrants with a rent cap

First kids were kicked out of schools to house illegal immigrants; then sections of major airports were designated to accommodate illegal immigrants. And now shelters apparently are being repurposed to house the floods of migrants pouring across our borders, proving yet again that American tax-paying citizens are less of a priority than the people who broke the law to be here.

“The city of Denver announced that four shelters are being shut down for immigrants, and now city officials are apparently asking rental property owners to rent directly to immigrants,” Fox News reported, adding that the city is also “asking owners to cap rent prices ... at about $2,000 a month.”

Pat Gray is horrified, although not surprised.

“Soon it will be, ‘Hey, you know what? You're going to rent to these immigrants; in fact, they're just going to stay in your place,’” he predicts.

But Denver isn’t the only blue city that’s getting what it voted for.

AOC’s district in New York City, for example, has become “basically a third-world nation,” says Pat.

“It’s like a Moroccan street bazaar,” says Keith Malinak, playing a video of a Brooklyn sidewalk lined with heaps of clothing, pots, and appliances for sale.

The citizens of New York are clearly unhappy with the devolution of their city, however.

“People in AOC's district did line up and protest a new migrant shelter opening,” says Keith, adding that they “are pissed.”

“Now, New York City knows what it feels like,” says Pat, noting that Texas and other border states have been dealing with this problem for years.

“Everybody is living in a border state now.”

