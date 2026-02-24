‘Dig that hole’: Gavin Newsom’s tone-deaf attempt at ‘960 SAT’ joke in Atlanta

California Democrat Governor Gavin Newsom did his best to relate to an Atlanta, Georgia, audience at a recent book tour stop — but he may have insulted the audience instead.

"I'm not trying to impress you," Newsom told Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at the event. "I'm just trying to impress upon you: I'm like you. I'm no better than you. You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy."

“And you know, and I’m not trying to offend anyone, you know, trying to act all there if you got 940. Literally a 960 SAT guy,” Newsom said.

“You’ve never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech. Maybe the wrong business to be in,” he added.

“Dig that hole!” says Keith Malinak, executive producer of “Pat Gray Unleashed.”

“So he just called all these blacks stupid," BlazeTV host Pat Gray comments, shocked.

“‘I’m just stupid like you are,’” Gray mocks. “‘I’m assuming that every one of you got a 960 on your SAT or less.’”

“‘And you can’t read. Just like me,’” BlazeTV contributor Jeff Fisher chimes in.

“Will this stick?” asks Keith. “We may not know for a while if it sticks or not. We may have to wait until the Democrat primary to see if maybe a black candidate comes out and drops this reminder on everybody.”

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.