‘Unburdened by what has been’: The red wave that saved America

Over the past few months, Americans everywhere had called on each other to make the results of the 2024 presidential election “too big to rig” — though many were skeptical that a feat of that nature was possible.

But it turns out it was.

The red wave was unstoppable, and Donald Trump won every single swing state.

“I mean, from the beginning, it kind of looked like there's no path for her. There’s no path,” Pat Gray of “Pat Gray Unleashed” comments. “You didn’t want to believe it immediately because I didn’t want the beat down at the end.”

“But you know what, we are finally unburdened by what has been,” he adds.

The prospect of a Donald Trump win became clearer and clearer as the night went on, and one clip of Jake Tapper from CNN illustrates this perfectly.

As Tapper stands looking at an electoral map, his colleague shows him that there was currently no state in America where Kamala Harris was outperforming Biden in 2020.

“Literally nothing?” Tapper says, shocked, staring at the empty electoral map. “Literally not one county?”

Gray, Keith Malinak, and Jeffy couldn’t help but burst into laughter watching the clip.

“He hates Trump,” Gray comments. “It’s made him unreasonable, a guy who used to be somewhat of a real journalist,” noting that Tapper now has Trump Derangement Syndrome, like so many others.

While Tapper is not alone in his condition, the guys aren’t sure that Kamala supporters actually support Kamala enough to do anything about it.

“There might be a little bit of upheaval, but no one really feels the need to go out and burn the streets down because of Kamala Harris not winning,” Jeffy says.

