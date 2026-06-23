Hollywood’s cringey anti-Trump concert: ‘How do they show themselves in public?’

The left has exposed just how out of touch it truly is with Americans after putting on a completely unhinged musical protest called the Rise Up, Sing Out concert, featuring Hollywood elites like Bette Midler.

Midler took the stage to sing an off-key anthem about Trump, rewriting the World War II-era song “All You Fascists.” The original song was released in 1940 as a protest of the poll tax and Jim Crow.

Now, Midler’s 2026 revamp targets Trump policies and features lyrics like, “We’ll battle ICE together / Until they cut and run / Just like in Minneapolis / And when the midterms come,” and “You’re bound to lose / You fascists, bound to lose.”

“Trying to distract us from the Epstein files / You gas and beat and murder us, protecting pedophiles / Let’s turn the screws / You pervs are bound to lose,” another lyric reads.

“What?” BlazeTV host Pat Gray says in disbelief.

“How do they show themselves in public after that?” he asks. “So embarrassing.”

While leftists are revealing that they’re out of touch with most of America, Gray points out that at least they’re allowed to be out of touch.

“We allow that ... because of free speech,” Gray says, adding, “You can sing really stupid songs in a really nasty, hideous, off-key way, and we don’t put you in jail for it.”

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