Explosion in Google searches for ‘Is Biden Dead’ and Kamala's BIZARRE phone call — what’s going on?

After President Joe Biden weirdly withdrew himself from the 2024 presidential election via a social media post, things have only gotten stranger.

In one of the last video appearances of President Biden, he’s seen wearing a hat and slowly walking down the stairs of a plane before struggling to get into an SUV. Oddly enough, the SUV does not have tinted windows.

“We shouldn’t even see him struggle getting into this vehicle,” Keith Malinak of “Pat Gray Unleashed” points out, noting that the hat itself may be of some significance.

“I could get a toddler in the car seat quicker than that,” Pat Gray adds.

Due to what appears to be Biden’s declining state of health and few, if any, public appearances, Americans all over the country are beginning to wonder whether the President is even still alive.

“The only evidence that there was proof of life was a letter that was signed electronically that didn’t match his signature. A tweet that didn’t sound like him endorsing Kamala,” Malinak says.

Meanwhile, Google searches for the term “Is Biden dead?” have exploded while Google searches for "Donate to Kamala" have stayed relatively low — and are getting lower.

“By the end of the day, ‘Is Biden dead?’ was outpacing it by about three or four to one there,” Malinak explains.

“Wow,” Gray says, adding, “We’re in really interesting, historic, unprecedented times.”

One of the stranger events of the past week has been a televised phone call between Kamala and Biden during which it almost appears that Biden has been pre-recorded.

“I believe the man had a stroke,” Malinak says.

And that doesn’t seem to be out of the realm of possibility, as there was reportedly a medical emergency regarding Biden in Las Vegas.

“They canceled everything. He was supposed to do a bunch of other events. Nope, can’t do any of it. Instead, we’re going immediately to the hospital,” Gray comments.

“He’s not all there, which is saying something even for him,” Malinak adds.







Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat's biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution, and live the American dream.